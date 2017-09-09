FHP: Evacuees can drive on I-4 shoulder
People evacuating from Tampa and other southwest areas of Florida can drive on the shoulder on I-4.
The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation made the announcement Saturday afternoon.
Evacuees can drive on the right shoulders of I-4 from 5th Street in Tampa to east of S.R. 429 in Orlando.
FHP and FDOT want to emphasize that motorists may only drive on the left shoulder when directed by law enforcement and highway signs.
FHP also reminds motorists that there is no contraflow or one-way operation on any Florida roads, and no other roads are currently approved for shoulder use.