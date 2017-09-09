FHP: Evacuees can drive on I-4 shoulder

NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma (L) and Hurricane Jose (R) on September 7, 2017 in the Atlantic Ocean. Florida is bracing for the major storm surge set to make landfall this weekend. (NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

People evacuating from Tampa and other southwest areas of Florida can drive on the shoulder on I-4.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Department of Transportation made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Evacuees can drive on the right shoulders of I-4 from 5th Street in Tampa to east of S.R. 429 in Orlando.

FHP and FDOT want to emphasize that motorists may only drive on the left shoulder when directed by law enforcement and highway signs.

FHP also reminds motorists that there is no contraflow or one-way operation on any Florida roads, and no other roads are currently approved for shoulder use.