FDOT, FHP implement limited emergency shoulder use for hurricane evacuations

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Friday the implementation of a limited Emergency Shoulder Use (ESU) plan for Hurricane Irma evacuations on I-75 at Wildwood to the Georgia state line.

Motorists should only use the left shoulder when directed by law enforcement and highway signs.

There is no contraflow or one-way operation in use on Florida state roadways

No other state roadways are currently approved for shoulder use

Although there are heavy pockets of evacuation traffic in some areas; traffic is flowing on this section of roadway

Law enforcement urges motorists to use caution when driving on the shoulder – right shoulder use is prohibited

FDOT has 13 Traffic Management Centers where hundreds of DOT workers are monitoring traffic cameras 24/7 to ensure traffic flows continue and evacuations proceed without interruption.

NOTE: Contraflow blocks essential southbound lanes needed to bring supplies to shelters and families in the southern part of the state. Contraflow also inhibits emergency vehicles from reaching people in need, and removes law enforcement from critical life safety tasks.