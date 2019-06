- Ormond Beach police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder involving aggravated child abuse.

They say Calib Scott, 23, is accused of killing his 5-month-old child.

Officers responded to a home on north Yonge Street in reference to a 911 call of a child having difficulty breathing.

First responders arrived at the scene and took the infant to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

Scott is also charged with neglect of a child and aggravated child abuse.