Eatonville police investigate Christmas Day shooting

- Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Orange County.

Eatonville Police were called to 144 Washington Avenue Christmas morning for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located two people that had been shot. One of the victims, a woman, was pronounced deceased. The other victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the woman killed will not be released until next of kin has been notified. A witness tells FOX 35 that today was the victim's birthday.

Police are actively searching for the suspect. Police have identified the shooter as Jason McDonald, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

A spokesperson with the police department said McDonald got away in one of the victims car; a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

