- A disturbance in the Atlantic has Florida in its trajectory and could develop further over the weekend.

According to the National Center Hurricane (NHC), there is a system of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located near the north coast of Hispaniola. It is expected to move west-northwestward.

They said that little, if any, development is expected of this disturbance as it moves across the Bahamas and the Florida peninsula. It has a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days. However, environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

Regardless, the disturbance will reportedly produce heavy rainfall across the Bahamas through Thursday and across Florida on Friday through the weekend.

The Bahamas was just hit last week by Hurricane Dorian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 5 storm. The area is still attempting to recover from the devastating amount of damage.

September 10th is the peak of hurricane season. This is because of warm ocean temperatures and overall lower wind shear. There are currently several other systems in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located off the far north Atlantic, moving northeast at 25 mph. It poses no threat to the United States and is expected to weaken as it moves toward Ireland.

There is also an area of a weak area of low pressure, located more than 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, that continues to produce disorganized showers and storms. This has a 20 percent chance of development and is expected to move slowly westward.

A tropical wave just off the west coast of Africa is expected to move quickly westward over the next few days, with a 20 percent chance of development forecasted.

