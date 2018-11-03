Detectives search possible home of accused Tallahassee shooter

- On Saturday, Volusia County deputies served a search warrant at a Deltona home, where investigators say the man accused of killing two women at a Tallahassee yoga studio may have lived.

The News Station got exclusive video of detectives entering the home and talking to a person inside for almost an hour.

Deputies say Scott Beierle, 40, shot and killed two women and wounded five more people at a Tallahassee yoga studio on Friday night, before turning the gun on himself.

Detectives say Beierle was a graduate of Florida State University.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Detectives are still investigating.