- The Lake County Sheriff's Office searched Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont on Saturday, after a woman reported being attacked on one of the park's trails.

Deputies say the woman, who is in her 20s, was on one of the trails when a man came out of the woods and tried to sexually assault her. Fortunately, they say the woman fought the suspect off and ran away. She was not hurt.

Investigators say the park was closed as an extensive search took place on the ground and in the air, but no one was found and the park was reopened.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.