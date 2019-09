- Volusia County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a DeLand-area bar.

Deputies are looking for Wilbert Brown, 24.

They say he is wanted on several charges, including aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated child abuse.

Detectives say one person was injured in a shooting at the Label Bar & Lounge on south Salisbury Avenue on Saturday.

Anyone with information about Brown is asked to call 911, or contact Detective Ellis at 386-299-4395.

Deputies say Brown is considered armed and dangerous.