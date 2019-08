- Volusia County deputies are searching for a man they say attacked a victim with a machete at a gas station.

Deputies said they arrived at an Oak Hill home and found the victim laying on the front porch.

The incident report said the man was "bleeding profusely from the left side of his neck."

Deputies say the attack happened at a Sunoco gas station, in which the suspect, Paul Thompson, was seen driving off on northbound U.S. 1 driven by an unknown woman.

Deputies are asking anyone who might know where Thompson is to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, or call 911.