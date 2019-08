- Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pine Hills.

It happened Friday at the Park at Highgate apartments.

A neighbor said she heard three shots and saw the aftermath.

"Too afraid to move," the woman who wanted to remain anonymous said. "When we finally came out, 15 sheriff here. We saw them bring the guy out on the stretcher with the life support trying to do CPR. They told us he died this morning."

The sheriff's office said this all happened just after 10 p.m. on Friday. Deputies showed up to find a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

First responders brought him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors said it was scary.

"Afraid," she said, "because he lives two doors down from me! I'm supposed to be moving on the other side. It's nerve-wracking! Who wants to live in a neighborhood where somebody just got murdered?"

Deputies say they're searching for the shooter.