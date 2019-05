- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released a composite sketch of a man whom they say attacked a woman at a state park.

Deputies searched Lake Louisa State Park in Clermont on Saturday, after the 24-year-old woman reported a man came out of the woods and tried to sexually assault her as she was walking along one of the park's trails.

Investigators say the stranger grabbed the victim and pushed her to the ground, but she was able to escape. Part of the park was closed for several hours as an extensive search took place on the ground and from the air.

"It's pathetic," said parkgoer Jim Wilkinson. "People come out here to relax. They shouldn't have to worry about that."

While there are several warnings posted at the park, none pertain to the alleged attempted sexual assault.

"They should alert everybody, because that's something serious," said parkgoer Matthew Torres.

Still, many say they'll be on alert.

"It just scares me," said parkgoer Amber Angeles. "Definitely, I'd be a lot more aware..and watch my child a lot more than I would normally."

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s, around 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has light brown hair and a very short beard, but no mustache.

Anyone with information about the alleged attack is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 352-343-2101, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.