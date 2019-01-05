Deputies release composite sketch of carjacking suspect

- The Orange County Sheriff's Office released a composite sketch of a man they say carjacked someone in Orlando.

Deputies say it happened on December 29 in the area of south Rio Grande Avenue.

Officials say the victim tried to get their car back, but was thrown from the car as the suspect sped away.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Deputies say the car was found abandoned in the area of Kaley Street.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.