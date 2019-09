- Orange County deputies say a man shot and killed a woman, and in the process hurt a 14-year-old, before turning the gun on himself.

It happened at the Cypress Run Apartments along south Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

Deputies say the teenage girl injured in the shooting is in stable condition.

They say the 35-year-old woman who was shot did not survive.

Deputies have not said whether the three people involved were related, but did say they were known to one another.