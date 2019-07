- Orange County deputies say a man is charged with manslaughter after shooting and killing a woman.

It happened at a mobile home park on Francois Street on Saturday at around 4:15 p.m.

Deputies on scene said neighbors told them that a woman had been shot.

While investigating, deputies arrested Jack Mathis, Jr., 34.

He is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, in addition to drug-related charges.

Deputies say the victim, Michelle Ennis, 44, and Mathis were acquaintances.