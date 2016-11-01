< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412633842" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412633842" data-article-version="1.0">Defendant in face-biting attack challenges insanity rules</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412633842" data-article-version="1.0">Defendant in face-biting attack challenges insanity rules</h1> challenges insanity rules"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412633842.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412633842");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412633842-214977107"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412633842-214977107" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/01/AUSTIN-HARROUFF_1478044506266_2226361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/defendant-in-face-biting-attack-challenges-insanity-rules">TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412633842" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - (AP)</strong> - Attorneys for a Florida man accused of killing a couple and chewing the husband's face attacked the constitutionality of the state's laws governing insanity defenses Thursday, arguing it wrongly places the burden of proof on defendants instead of prosecutors.</p><p>Austin Harrouff, 22, has said he was fleeing a demon-like figure when he ran to a home and attacked the couple living there, spitting out a piece of flesh when deputies arrived and were finally able to subdue him.</p><p>An attorney for Harrouff told Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr. the law's requirement that defendants prove insanity to a "clear and convincing" level of proof discriminates against the mentally ill because it is a higher burden than for defendants who claim self-defense or duress. Under self-defense, the burden is on prosecutors - they must prove it wasn't. Defendants who claim duress must only prove that it is more likely than not that they acted out of necessity.</p><p>Attorney Robert J. Watson said it is also unconstitutional that jurors are told before deliberations they are to presume the defendant is sane. He argued that goes against Harrouff's right to be presumed innocent of the August 2016 killings of John Stevens and Michelle Mischcon Stevens. Bauer questioned Watson extensively on this point, asking him how this is unfair to Harrouff.</p><p>Watson replied that to convict Harrouff of first-degree murder, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt he killed the Stevenses with evil intent. He said since Harrouff is not disputing he killed the Stevenses - his only defense is that his mental illness made it impossible for him to form intent. Given that, Watson said, it is unfair that jurors are told to start with the presumption that "the defense is invalid" unless proven otherwise.</p><p>"We are not presuming you are insane, which is what we should be doing if we are applying a presumption of innocence," Watson argued.</p><p>Prosecutor Jeffrey Hendriks said there is no discrimination in Florida's insanity law against people with mental illnesses. He said some states don't even allow an insanity defense.</p><p>Bauer said he would rule soon. Harrouff's trial is scheduled for the fall.</p><p>Harrouff told the "Dr. Phil" television show two months after the attack that he was fleeing a demon he called "Daniel" when he ran to the Stevenses' home. About 45 minutes before the attack, he had stormed out of a restaurant 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away where he had argued with his father. Earlier, his mother had found him at her home drinking cooking oil mixed with Parmesan cheese - a lawsuit filed by Michelle Stevens' family alleges the concoction was spiked with hallucinogenic mushrooms. Harrouff told host Phil McGraw that he doesn't clearly remember the attack.</p><p>According to court documents, deputies arrived to a horrific scene at the Stevenses' home. Michelle Stevens, 53, lay mangled and dead in the garage and Harrouff, then a muscular exercise science major at Florida State University, was attacking and biting her 59-year-old husband in the driveway. Harrouff is alleged to have also wounded a neighbor who tried to save the couple.</p><p>One deputy ordered Harrouff off at gunpoint while another used an electric stun gun on him, but he wouldn't let go. Deputies say they didn't shoot Harrouff because they feared hitting John Stevens.</p><p>Finally, a deputy with a dog arrived and its bites enabled deputies to subdue Harrouff, who had no previous arrest record. He told deputies, "Help me, I ate something bad" and then admitted it was "humans" as he spit out a piece of flesh, court documents show. He begged deputies to kill him after they pulled him off Stevens, according to the records.</p><p>"Shoot me now; I deserve to die," Harrouff said.</p><p>He had to be hospitalized for two months as he ingested an unknown chemical from the Stevens' garage, burning his esophagus.</p><p>If convicted, Harrouff faces life in prison without parole. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV_crashes_into_Orlando_worship_center_0_7397003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV_crashes_into_Orlando_worship_center_0_7397003_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV_crashes_into_Orlando_worship_center_0_7397003_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV_crashes_into_Orlando_worship_center_0_7397003_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/SUV_crashes_into_Orlando_worship_center_0_7397003_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SUV crashes into Orlando worship center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Samantha Sosa, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Orange County church is nearly destroyed after a car crashed through the front entrance. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Thursday night.</p><p>It appears a car came off L.B. McLeod Road, through a parking lot, and then into the Streams of Life Worship Center. The crash happened just shy of people arriving for a Thursday night service.</p><p>Senior Pastor John Kipeen was thankful no one was inside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigate-vandalism-at-country-club" title="Deputies investigate vandalism at country club" data-articleId="412601860" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/Deputies_investigate_vandalism_at_countr_0_7397005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/Deputies_investigate_vandalism_at_countr_0_7397005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/Deputies_investigate_vandalism_at_countr_0_7397005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/Deputies_investigate_vandalism_at_countr_0_7397005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/Deputies_investigate_vandalism_at_countr_0_7397005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies investigate vandalism at country club</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Volusia County Sheriff’s office in investigating after someone vandalized a country club golf course.</p><p>The joy ride was caught on camera. First, you see headlights as the car enters the course. Then flashes of light hit the camera as the driver does donuts.</p><p>"About 5:30 [a.m.], the guys made their way over to the fourth green and found significant damage," said DeBary Golf and Country Club General Manager Shawn McGuigan.</p> Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/25-years-ago-millions-watched-live-as-oj-simpson-fled-police-changing-the-way-we-view-pursuits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Mugshot%20w%20live%20feed%20Background_KTTV_1560471696234.jpg_7395612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A mugshot of O.J. Simpson is aired over live footage of the June 17, 1994 police pursuit that captivated the nation. 