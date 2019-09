- A 45-year-old Daytona Beach man has been charged with threatening a mass shooting on YouTube, according to Volusia County deputies.

Deputies arrested Leo Arong, Jr., on Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified deputies of the threats.

Investigators say the threats were posted on YouTube during a PBS News Hour live video.

The comments included:

- "I hate jews because I am an inbred LOSER. We have to kill jews in order for LOSERS like me to feel relevant. Thank you"

- "I should have been aborted at birth, to save this country from my coming mass killings of American. Thank you"

- "I don't want Red Flag laws passed because the FBI might raid my residence and confiscate the weapons I will use to kill other Americans. Thank you"

- "I hate myself. I am uglier than the El Paso shooter, and girls don't like me, so I will murder as many people as I can. Thank you"

Detectives, FDLE and Daytona Beach police interviewed neighbors at Arong's apartment complex who said they hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.

Arong was eventually located inside his home.

Detectives interviewed him, in which he admitted to posting the comments, but said he didn't mean what he wrote and was attempting to spook another user.

Officials searched Arong's home, taking his cellphone and laptop. They said no guns were found.

Arong is charged with making written threats to kill or harm in a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Deputies said Arong is a U.S. Army veteran.

During their investigation, detectives say they established that there were concerns for Arong's well-being and that he could be in need of veteran services.