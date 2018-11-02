Cruise ship returns to port after rocky start

- The Carnival Sunshine returned to Port Canaveral early Friday morning.

According to a statement provided by Carnival Cruise Lines, the ship experienced a technical issue early in its trip, which caused the ship to list to one side for approximately one minute.

Passengers on the cruise took video and pictures of the dramatic moments.

Carnival says that no one was in any danger and the officers quickly corrected the situation.

The ship was able to continue on the rest of the cruise as scheduled.

Carnival apologized for the disruption to its guests.