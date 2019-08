- A convicted armed robber who has been on the run for a month after he walked out while a jury was deliberating his case was arrested in Daytona Beach early Friday.

A Daytona Beach police officer arrested Antonio Gearing just after midnight, after he pulled a Mercedes over for an obscured license plate and found Gearing trying to hide behind large items in the backseat.

The arrest report said the officer asked Gearing for his name and Gearing lied at first.

Gearing eventually confessed and said he lied because he was scared and had a warrant out for his arrest.

The officer arrested him on a charge of failure to appear for a felony offense.

He is in jail on no bond.

Court video shows Gearing casually walking out of a Volusia County courtroom in July while a jury was deliberating his armed robbery case.

He was out on bond at the time.

The jury eventually convicted him of robbing a clerk at gunpoint.

Last month, Volusia County State Attorney R.J. Larizza said, “I think he saw the writing on the wall, so he walked out of the courtroom before the jury had announced they had a verdict and actually had somebody pick him up."