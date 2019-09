- The planned closure of Orlando Melbourne International Airport’s terminal has been pushed back to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Airport officials continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and are working with the airlines to continue commercial operations until weather no longer permits safe operations.

Meanwhile, Orlando, Sanford, and Daytona Beach's airports have also updated their plans. Orlando International Airport will continue normal operations on Monday. Sanford's airport will stay open until further notice. Daytona Beach's airport will close on Sunday night and stay closed until further notice.

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR DORIAN

