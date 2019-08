- Officials in Longwood say a developer is buying the Sanford-Orlando Kennel Club on Dog Track Road.

The mayor of Longwood says the facility is like "beachfront property."

He says it’s a valuable stretch of real estate in the city.

For years, it’s been the home of greyhound racing, but a statewide ban will soon go into effect.

“We have a really cool opportunity to continue to progress the city forward. If you look around, this isn’t the same Longwood you saw just a few years ago,” Mayor Matt Morgan said.

He says the area has been zoned for mixed-use, which will open up a lot of doors.

“Personally, I would like to see it be something that the city can be proud of. It’s right there by our high school. I think that’s an important factor to take into consideration. It’s what separates us from Casselberry,” he said.

Morgan says the developer will submit its plans for the site to city staff members, which will then have to be approved by officials.