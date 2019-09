- Tennis player Rayshawn Sterrett has been coming to the Orlando Tennis Centre for many years, but lately it’s become a loud and dusty environment.

“It’s time for a new facility. I think it’s just that time,” Sterrett said. “It’s a lot to deal with, the construction and the noise.”

The University of Central Florida's Downtown Campus and growing Creative Village has been developing around the facility.

The City of Orlando is looking to move the center to make more room for future growth.

“The main purpose is redevelopment of Downtown and of Creative Village. That was the main impetus behind it,” said Lisa Early, City of Orlando Family, Parks and Recreation Director.

The City of Orlando is using about $6 million from a bond passed by voters two years ago to build a new facility at Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando’s Packing District.

Monday, City Council approved $750,000 for a contractor to design the new center.

“It’s the engineering, plans, it’s everything that you can take to permitting and get the permits,” Early said.

The former site is expected to become mixed-use space with housing.

“It’s good for local business; it’s good for the tax rolls; it’s what healthy cities do is that they invest in the growth and development of their downtown's and that what this will allow us to do, but it’s also a win-win for the tennis players,” Early said.

“Anything brand new is nice, you know,” Sterrett said.

The contractor plans to break ground next spring.

A completion date has not been set.