- It’s the last straw for Orlando.

The City Beautiful is trashing plastic and Styrofoam.

The city council voted Monday to ban plastic straws, plastic bags and Styrofoam from vendors on city property.

That includes the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center, Camping World Stadium and food trucks parked on city streets.

For any business or event that doesn’t follow the ban, the city could choose not to renew their contracts.

“It's one of these areas that as a city we strive to lead in so other governments can follow, and then also if we're going to encourage the business community to do the same thing, we have to lead by example,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

City council members were all for the ban, saying they’ve seen just how dirty the city can get at events, and hopefully this ban will change that.

“I was embarrassed to see a few years ago that on Earth Day we covered Lake Eola Park on Earth Day in garbage, so I'm glad to see that we're doing something about this,” said City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

Council members also ensured there would still be some straws available at request for those with disabilities who need them.

The ban goes into effect October 1.