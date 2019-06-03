< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. City of Orlando banning plastic, Styrofoam starting Oct. 1
Posted Jun 03 2019 05:53PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 05:37PM EDT 03 2019 05:37PM ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - It’s the last straw for Orlando. </p><p>The City Beautiful is trashing plastic and Styrofoam. </p><p>The city council voted Monday to ban plastic straws, plastic bags and Styrofoam from vendors on city property.</p><p>That includes the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center, Camping World Stadium and food trucks parked on city streets. </p><p>For any business or event that doesn’t follow the ban, the city could choose not to renew their contracts.</p><p>“It's one of these areas that as a city we strive to lead in so other governments can follow, and then also if we're going to encourage the business community to do the same thing, we have to lead by example,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.</p><p>City council members were all for the ban, saying they’ve seen just how dirty the city can get at events, and hopefully this ban will change that. </p><p>“I was embarrassed to see a few years ago that on Earth Day we covered Lake Eola Park on Earth Day in garbage, so I'm glad to see that we're doing something about this,” said City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.</p><p>Council members also ensured there would still be some straws available at request for those with disabilities who need them.</p><p>The ban goes into effect October 1.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/nba-gaming-league-announce-tournament-at-new-full-sail-esports-arena" title="NBA Gaming League announce tournament at new Full Sail esports arena" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/WOFL_Full%20Sail%20Fortress_051919_1558304890713.png_7289319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/WOFL_Full%20Sail%20Fortress_051919_1558304890713.png_7289319_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/WOFL_Full%20Sail%20Fortress_051919_1558304890713.png_7289319_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/WOFL_Full%20Sail%20Fortress_051919_1558304890713.png_7289319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/19/WOFL_Full%20Sail%20Fortress_051919_1558304890713.png_7289319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NBA Gaming League announce tournament at new Full Sail esports arena</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s only been open for less than a month, but Full Sail University’s new esports arena is already getting major league exposure.</p><p>The NBA announced Monday that its NBA2K pro video gaming league will hold its final tournament of the year at Full Sail’s new 'Fortress' gaming arena. </p><p>The event will take place June 13-15.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/alligator-crashes-picnic-at-university-of-florida" title="Alligator crashes picnic at University of Florida" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alligator_crashes_picnic_0_7347693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alligator_crashes_picnic_0_7347693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alligator_crashes_picnic_0_7347693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alligator_crashes_picnic_0_7347693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/Alligator_crashes_picnic_0_7347693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alligator crashes picnic at University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida couple, enjoying a nice picnic by the lake, got a surprise from an unwanted guest.</p><p>The whole meal Taylor Forte had set up at Lake Alice, on the University of Florida campus, was meant to be a quiet, romantic moment to share with her fiancé, Trevor. Then, a toothy "third wheel" showed up to crash the party.</p><p>"Out of nowhere, a big gator started swimming toward us real fast and we're like, 'Eh, it probably won't get out of the water. We'll just chill, it's fine,' and then it ran up on the bank!" explained Taylor Forte, a student at the University of Florida.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/forecasters-monitoring-system-in-bay-of-campeche" title="Forecasters monitoring system in Bay of Campeche" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI_1559595553758_7347580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI_1559595553758_7347580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI_1559595553758_7347580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI_1559595553758_7347580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/HURRICANE_SPAGHETTI_1559595553758_7347580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters monitoring system in Bay of Campeche</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche have become a little better organized and could become a tropical cyclone in a day or two, forecasters say.</p><p>The circulation of the low is still poorly defined, according to the National Hurricane Center, as this system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico. TRACK THE SYSTEM AT OrlandoHurricane.com .</p><p>The disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also likely to spread over southeastern Texas and Louisiana through Thursday. It is not expected to have a direct impact on the Florida Peninsula. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/fda-forever-chemicals-in-food-samples-unlikely-health-risk"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/GettyImages-1139930880%20THUMB_1559597331815.jpg_7347988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler testifies during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. He said a challenge of possibly regulating PFAS is the countless varieties of them. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="1139930880_1559597331815-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FDA: Forever chemicals in food samples unlikely health risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/bourdain-day-friends-of-late-world-traveler-anthony-bourdain-ask-fans-to-honor-him-on-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_anthonybourdainfile_060319_1559590173661_7347403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anthony Bourdain is shown alongside his friend and renowned chef Eric Ripert in a file photo. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival)" title="getty_anthonybourdainfile_060319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Bourdain Day': Friends of late world traveler Anthony Bourdain ask fans to honor him on birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/alligator-crashes-picnic-at-university-of-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003_7348010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="alligator-crashes-picnic-Florida_1559598948003.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alligator crashes picnic at University of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/city-of-orlando-banning-plastic-styrofoam-starting-oct-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/03/plastic%20straws_1559598752010.jpg_7348007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="plastic straws_1559598752010.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City of Orlando banning plastic, Styrofoam starting Oct. 1</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row 