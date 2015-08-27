< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story410115110" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410115110" data-article-version="1.0">Central Florida Zoo hosts pet amnesty day on Saturday</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-410115110" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Central Florida Zoo hosts pet amnesty day on Saturday&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/central-florida-zoo-hosts-pet-amnesty-day-on-saturday" data-title="Central Florida Zoo hosts pet amnesty day on Saturday" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/central-florida-zoo-hosts-pet-amnesty-day-on-saturday" addthis:title="Central Florida Zoo hosts pet amnesty day on Saturday"> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410115110");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410115110-13123232"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds of snakes, including some Burmese pythons, were found inside an animal control officer&#39;s home in Shirley, Long Island, in 2013." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Hundreds of snakes, including some Burmese pythons, were found inside an animal control officer's home in Shirley, Long Island, in 2013.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410115110-13123232" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds of snakes, including some Burmese pythons, were found inside an animal control officer&#39;s home in Shirley, Long Island, in 2013." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Hundreds of snakes, including some Burmese pythons, were found inside an animal control officer's home in <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Parrots, snakes, lizards and more are welcome Saturday at the Central Florida Zoo. </p> <p>Officials are holding a pet amnesty day, a time when anyone can safely turn in unwanted, exotic pets.</p> <p>“Anyone who has an exotic pet they can't keep for any reason, even if it's held illegally, can come to the zoo and surrender it to us, and we will find a new home with our pre-approved adopters for that animal,” said Jenny Novak, an FWC wildlife biologist.</p> <p>Saturday’s event lasts from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.</p> <p>After 2 p.m., the animals that get turned in will get paired with people to adopt them.</p> <p>Zoo officials say it's an important way to keep often invasive species from getting released into the wild. </p> <p>“When you have something not from the area, it just puts all the native species at risk. They just get out... competed against,” said Central Florida Zoo CEO Dino Ferri.</p> <p>Officials working the event say they may not accept pond turtles, like red-eared sliders or yellow-bellied sliders. </p> <p>They say they always get a huge influx of those animals, and they were running out of adopters for them.</p> <p>The event is open to the public. </p> <p>If you can't make Saturday's event, you can always contact The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directly to find a new home for any exotic animals at <a href="http://www.myfwc.com/nonnatives" target="_blank">www.myfwc.com/nonnatives</a>, or by calling 888-483-4681.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/president-trump-to-hold-rally-in-downtown-orlando-june-18" title="President Trump to hold rally at Amway Center in Downtown Orlando June 18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>President Trump to hold rally at Amway Center in Downtown Orlando June 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.</p><p>The Orlando Sentinel reports that the president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in downtown Orlando at the Amway Center. It was confirmed by Mayor Buddy Dyer's office Friday afternoon that the Trump campaign team signed an agreement to rent the Amway Center for the event for a cost of $145,000. </p><p>A protest has already been planned for the event. According to the Facebook page for the 'Resist Hate Rally Orlando,' it will take place on June 18 at 5:00 p.m. The exact location is yet-to-be-determined.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home" title="11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Clearwater PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 07:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Imagine walking into your kitchen in the middle of the night, perhaps looking for a snack... and almost becoming one!</p><p>The Clearwater Police Department responded to a home around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning on Eagles Landing in Clearwater after getting a call about an unusual burglar: an 11-foot alligator! The homeowner says the alligator even got into her wine stash!</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-winter-haven-domestic-dispute" title="Polk man killed after assaulting woman with jar of peppers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk man killed after assaulting woman with jar of peppers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Polk County man is dead after he got into a fight with his wife over a video game and attacked her cousin with a jar of peppers, deputies said Friday.</p><p>According to Sheriff Grady Judd, it was around 11 a.m. when Trevor Goosby returned to his Winter Haven home from his job as a long-distance trucker. That’s when the 46-year-old got into an argument with his wife Tyrenda over an unnamed online video game.</p><p>Judd said Trevor got a gun from the bedroom and began attacking his wife. Her cousin Patrice Wilson, who had been staying at the house, stepped in, threatening Trevor with what Judd described as a “long cylinder-type” jar of peppers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested in January on warrants relating to an incest case, according to authorities. (Photo credit: Hall County Department of Corrections)" title="Fieldgrove and Kershner_1559327878180.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="derion maleah_1557753478646.jpg-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cluster-of-manatees-spotted-in-sanford"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/MANATEES%20IN%20SANFORD_1559318993653.jpg_7335765_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MANATEES IN SANFORD_1559318993653.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cluster of manatees spotted in Sanford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/florida-woman-seen-twerking-while-shoplifting-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/twerk%20for%20web_1559315026728.png_7335366_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Pembroke Pines PD" title="twerk for web_1559315026728.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida woman seen twerking while shoplifting, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travis&#x20;Fieldgrove&#x20;and&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Kershner&#x20;were&#x20;arrested&#x20;in&#x20;January&#x20;on&#x20;warrants&#x20;relating&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;incest&#x20;case&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;authorities&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Hall&#x20;County&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/central-florida-zoo-hosts-pet-amnesty-day-on-saturday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2015/08/27/2824182_G_1440704302073_131233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;snakes&#x2c;&#x20;including&#x20;some&#x20;Burmese&#x20;pythons&#x2c;&#x20;were&#x20;found&#x20;inside&#x20;an&#x20;animal&#x20;control&#x20;officer&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;home&#x20;in&#x20;Shirley&#x2c;&#x20;Long&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;2013&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Central Florida Zoo hosts pet amnesty day on Saturday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-after-winter-haven-domestic-dispute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/still-2019-05-31-15h33m51s800_1559331853855_7337654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk man killed after assaulting woman with jar of peppers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hillary-clinton-to-serve-as-keynote-speaker-at-cyber-defense-summit" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/09/Still1009_00005_1476063718135_2150895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/09/Still1009_00005_1476063718135_2150895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/09/Still1009_00005_1476063718135_2150895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/09/Still1009_00005_1476063718135_2150895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/09/Still1009_00005_1476063718135_2150895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillary Clinton to serve as keynote speaker at cyber defense summit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/gator%20for%20web_1559303637286.png_7334520_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Clearwater&#x20;PD" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 