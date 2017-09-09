Central Florida hurricane watch and warnings

- Hurricane Irma is ramping up as the storm heads towards Florida. Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in more than a dozen Florida counties as Irma draws nears.

Majority of Central Florida counties are under a hurricane watch or a hurricane warning.

A hurricane watch is an announcement that hurricane conditions are possible within the specified area. Watches are issued 48-hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds. During a watch, prepare your home and review your plan for evacuation in case a hurricane warning is issued.

A hurricane warning is an announcement that hurricane conditions are expected within the specified area. Warnings are issued 36-hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds. During a warning, complete storm preparations and immediately leave the threatened area if directed by location officials.

Counties under a hurricane watch:

Alachua, Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Counties under a hurricane warning:

Brevard, Osceola, Polk

For more information on hurricane preparedness - watches & warning, click here.