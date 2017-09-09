Central Florida counties enact curfews

Several Central Florida counties have announced curfews for Hurricane Irma.

Seminole County

Seminole County’s curfew will go into effect Sunday, September 10 at 7:00 pm until Monday, September 11 at 6:00 pm. During the curfew, people aren’t allowed to be on public streets, highways, parks or other public places. Law enforcement will be monitoring and enforcing the curfew.

Volusia County

Volusia County is enacting a countywide curfew beginning Saturday, September 9 at 9:00 pm through noon Monday, September 11.

Flagler County

Flagler County has issued a curfew for Zone A (Beachside) that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 9. The curfew will be in effect daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until further notice.