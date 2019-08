- Surveillance camera footage showing caregivers abusing a disabled woman in Mount Dora has been released.

The video was taken inside a group home in Mount Dora earlier this month.

It shows caregivers abusing a disabled patient and other caregivers standing by and watching it happen.

At one point in the video, it appears one of the caregivers places her foot on top of the patient's head to pin her down while she is on the ground.

These four women have been identified as Carolyn Joe, Berneisha Blunt, Jaleyah Wiggins and Sheneka Hester.

"I can tell you that we will do whatever's necessary to actively collaborate to get bad actors out of the health profession," said Attain Executive Director Dr. Craig Cook.

That group home is run by an organization called Attain. It's office is in Orlando. Dr. Craig Cook is the executive director.

"It angers me, the allegations," Cook said. "Like I said, we're going to do whatever we can to cooperate with the DCF and law enforcement investigation."

We asked Cook how something like this could happen at one of the facilities.

He said Attain performs background checks, drug tests and does routine monitoring to make sure incidents like this do not happen.

"There's a significant amount of those checks and balances that are there, which communicates to me when something which alleged to have happened, happened, it indicates to me that it is really bad actors," Cook said.

All four caregivers have been fired.

They were all charged with aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.