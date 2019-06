With the start of the summer travel season, state officials are telling people to watch out for skimmers at Florida’s gas pumps.

“This is what we're looking for. The old style, you used to plug it in the top. This is high-tech now, they're getting into this,” said Joe Scobbo, Consumer Protection Specialist with the State of Florida.

State Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried joined state officials at a 7-Eleven on Apopka-Vineland road to talk about the growing problem, especially with more people hitting the roads during the summer months.