Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday more than $2.9 million in grants have been distributed by the state Department of Economic Opportunity for infrastructure and community-relations programs tied to military installations.

The grants include $500,000 for Jacksonville to complete the purchase of an over 400-acre parcel to increase the buffer zone for flight operations at NAS Jacksonville, and $100,000 to promote the defense and aviation industry at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport.

Also included in the grants is $367,000 for Clay County Development Authority to resurface roads around Camp Blanding ; nearly $367,000 for the Space Coast Economic Development Commission to build a new Brevard County Emergency Management Operations Center; and $95,000 to attract new businesses and investments throughout the Space Coast.