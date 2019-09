- Thousands of evacuees from Abaco Island and Grand Bahama Island describe unlivable conditions with no water or electricity.

Downtown Freeport is decimated with power trucks and water trucks flooded, making any immediate repair almost impossible.

A family that lived for 20 years in Freeport told our Fox 35 crew in Nassau they had no choice but to leave.

“In Freeport, all the essential services are out, leaving us no choice but to leave”, said Emile Jarrett.

Freeport was hit with 185-mile-an-hour winds and saw severe flooding.

Jarrett and his wife were fortunate enough to make it to Nassau on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas that took 261 Freeport residents to Nassau.

The conditions are even worse on the Abaco Islands.

Some evacuees have endured ferry rides of several hours with no food, just to get off the island.