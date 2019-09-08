< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story427917486" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427917486" data-article-version="1.0">Bahamas evacuees describe little help on islands as conditions deteriorate</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p>
<p addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/bahamas-evacuees-describe-little-help-on-islands-as-conditions-deteriorate" addthis:title="Bahamas evacuees describe little help on islands as conditions deteriorate"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427917486.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427917486");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427917486-427917434"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427917486-427917434" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:30PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>40 orphans among those evacuated from Grand Bahama</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hurricane-dorian-how-you-can-help-survivors-in-the-bahamas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/bahamas%20damage_1567576216274.png_7636744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>How you can help the Bahamas after Dorian</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/bacardi-donating-1-million-to-the-bahamas-for-disaster-relief-after-dorian"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1164516494_1567917219068_7645249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Bacardi donating $1 million to the Bahamas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/6-babies-born-at-one-florida-hospital-during-hurricane-dorian"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/hurricanebaby2_1567902329688_7645030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>6 babies born at Florida hospital during Dorian</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/halifax%20crane%20collapse%20storyful_1567906539742.jpg_7645040_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in Canada</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/guests-aboard-cruise-help-out-with-relief-efforts"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/mariner%20of%20the%20seas_1567899831138.jpg_7645108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Guests aboard cruise help out with relief efforts</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/royal-caribbean-transports-261-evacuees-from-freeport"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/bahama%20evacuees_1567875406465.PNG_7644772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Royal Caribbean transports 261 evacuees</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NASSAU, BAHAMAS</strong> - Thousands of evacuees from Abaco Island and Grand Bahama Island describe unlivable conditions with no water or electricity. </p> <p>Downtown Freeport is decimated with power trucks and water trucks flooded, making any immediate repair almost impossible. </p> <p>A family that lived for 20 years in Freeport told our Fox 35 crew in Nassau they had no choice but to leave.</p> <p>“In Freeport, all the essential services are out, leaving us no choice but to leave”, said Emile Jarrett.</p> <p>Freeport was hit with 185-mile-an-hour winds and saw severe flooding. </p> <p>Jarrett and his wife were fortunate enough to make it to Nassau on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas that took 261 Freeport residents to Nassau.</p> <p>The conditions are even worse on the Abaco Islands. </p> <p>Some evacuees have endured ferry rides of several hours with no food, just to get off the island.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story427917486 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- end: STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/home/sanford-based-airline-continues-to-send-supplies-to-abaco-islands" title="Sanford-based airline continues to send supplies to Abaco Islands" data-articleId="427916798" >
<div class="image-wrapper">
<figure class="responsive-wrapper image">
<div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls ">
<div class="responsive">
<div class="position-align">
<img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sanford-based airline continues to send supplies to Abaco Islands</h4> </div> <div data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Sanford_based_airline_continues_to_send__0_7645691_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" />
</div>
</div>
</div>
</figure>
<small class="copyright"></small>
</div>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Sanford-based airline continues to send supplies to Abaco Islands</h4>
</div>
<div title="40 orphans among those evacuated from Grand Bahama Island" data-articleId="427903075" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/orphans_1567956239511_7645480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>40 orphans among those evacuated from Grand Bahama Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 10:58AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Among the 261 evacuees from Freeport, Bahamas, was a group of 40 children from the Freeport Children's Home.</p><p>Their home, like many on the populated island, was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. </p><p>A group of chaperones drove the tired kids early Saturday morning to the Freeport cruise port where they boarded the Royal Caribbean Mariner of the Seas for travel to Nassau, Bahamas. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/guests-aboard-cruise-help-out-with-relief-efforts" title="Guests aboard cruise help out with relief efforts" data-articleId="427839001" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/Guests_aboard_cruise_help_out_with_relie_0_7644989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/Guests_aboard_cruise_help_out_with_relie_0_7644989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/Guests_aboard_cruise_help_out_with_relie_0_7644989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/Guests_aboard_cruise_help_out_with_relie_0_7644989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/07/Guests_aboard_cruise_help_out_with_relie_0_7644989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Guests aboard cruise help out with relief efforts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 09:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At first glance it’s a party atmosphere on the Mariner of the Seas, but guests know that the cruise has a bigger purpose.</p><p>Everyone we spoke with knew about the relief effort planned for this weekend, many brought their own items to donate to the relief fund and says they're happy to play even a small role in helping out.</p><p>The passengers weren't allowed to get off the ship in Freeport where supplies were dropped off, but they were very aware of the life and death difference those 20,000 meals dropped off meant.</p>
</div> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sanford-based airline continues to send supplies to Abaco Islands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/squirrel-tries-desperately-to-get-apple-core-through-fence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_20190908191007"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Squirrel tries desperately to get apple core through fence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/september-8-weather"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/07/24/Weather%20Authority_1437770579749_54407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 35 Weather Authority"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather forecast: September 8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/halifax%20crane%20collapse%20storyful_1567906539742.jpg_7645040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Fatema Ali via Storyful" title="halifax crane collapse <!-- end: STORY LIST --> <div>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header>
<!-- Content Starts Here -->
<table border="0" width="100%">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center">
<strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td align="center">
<a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td>
</tr>
</tbody> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/taking-time-to-406130_1567976352054_7645719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/taking-time-to-406130_1567976352054_7645719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/taking-time-to-406130_1567976352054_7645719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/taking-time-to-406130_1567976352054_7645719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Photographer captures moment 'curious' squirrel stops to smell a flower</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bahamas-evacuees-describe-little-help-on-islands-as-conditions-deteriorate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/evacuees_1567974041615_7645543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bahamas evacuees describe little help on islands as conditions deteriorate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/sanford-based-airline-continues-to-send-supplies-to-abaco-islands" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/AIR%20UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg_7645542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/AIR%20UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg_7645542_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/AIR%20UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg_7645542_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/AIR%20UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg_7645542_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/AIR%20UNLIMITED_1567973416907.jpg_7645542_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sanford-based airline continues to send supplies to Abaco Islands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/squirrel-tries-desperately-to-get-apple-core-through-fence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/08/Squirrel_tries_to_get_apple_core_through_0_7645709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Squirrel tries desperately to get apple core through fence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/pride-unable-to-overcome-early-goals-in-loss-at-reign-fc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/09/05/Orlando-Pride_1504645841184_4093920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pride unable to overcome early goals in loss at Reign FC</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 