- One man is in the hospital after being shot during an argument over loud music at a Daytona Beach pizzeria.

According to Daytona Beach police, a man pulled up in a black Mustang, playing loud music outside of Angelo’s Pizza House around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The late night pizza shop was open and a man was sitting at a table who reportedly got angry and yelled at the driver to turn down the music.

Breaking: Daytona Beach Police are investigating a shooting at Angelo’s Pizza House. Police tell me one person is in custody and one person is in the hospital. We’re trying to figure out what exactly happened. pic.twitter.com/wUX2ck2vbK — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) May 15, 2019







"At some point during the argument, the driver of the black Mustang got out of the car, went up towards the table there, and that's when the suspect apparently stood up and got shoved by the driver of the Mustang," said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan. "The suspect had a gun in his hand by this point."

The man was shot in the ribs and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to be charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Daytona Beach Police are now checking out a black mustang parked across the street from where the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/uxsElmlZs2 — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) May 15, 2019