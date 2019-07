- As we commemorate 50 years since the lunar landing, you can experience the Apollo 11 mission in all new ways through new exhibits at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

You can see the rocket and the lander - up close and personal.

KSC officials unveiled the Apollo experience to the delight of space fans.

“It excites and educates, and I think that’s very important,” said Bob Cabana, Director of the Kennedy Space Center.

Cabana was in the Navy during Apollo 11.

He watched Armstrong set foot on the moon with fellow sailors at the academy on a TV.

“I said if he can do that, maybe I can do that.” Cabana said.

Cabana eventually became a shuttle astronaut.

“It was definitely an inspiration,” he said.

The Apollo 11 attractions and festivities will be going all week long.

Stay with The News Station for continued coverage.