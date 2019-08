- Scores of people turned out in Kissimmee to honor two officers who gave their lives in the line of duty on Saturday.

Sgt. Sam Howard and officer Matt Baxter were responding to a routine check on three suspicious people near an intersection two years ago when police say Everett Miller pulled out a gun and shot both officers.

Miller could face the death penalty.

On Saturday, people gathered for an annual tradition, honoring the two men for their service.

The gathering included bbq, music and games.

Sadia Baxter, Officer Matt Baxter's widow, attended the event.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said the gathering was a way to thank the city for its solidarity.