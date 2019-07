- Altamonte Springs police need the public's help to find a missing teen.

They say Ahanti Adams, 17, was last seen on Friday leaving her home.

Police say Adams' mother was told that her daughter was seen on a social media post at a friend's house, possibly in Sanford, on Saturday.

Officials say Adams takes medication, which she does not have in her possession.

Her family is concerned for her well-being, as she has made statements in the past to hurt herself.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.