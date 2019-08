- Eighty-eight cats in Orange County are looking for new homes.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a box truck last week and discovered dozens of cats in the back of the vehicle. Deputies say the two men inside said they had been evicted from their home and were heading north, finding somewhere to free the cats.

Deputies stopped the truck and called in animal services to help. Officials say several of the cats bit and scratched their previous owners, requiring animal services to place them under quarantine, but that was lifted on Friday.

Investigators say they measured temperatures of 92 and 95 degrees in the back of the truck, saying the animals were panting, lethargic and wet. Animal officials say they hope to place the cats with new adoptive parents and rescue groups, so they can begin receiving individualized care and attention.

Orange County Animal Services has sent out a plea to its rescue partners. Of the 86 currently registered rescue groups, only 10 actively take in cats from the shelter.

The cats are all sizes, colors, ages, and of different temperaments. All the cats are now available for adoption. Orange County Animal Services is running a special: $10 for cats and $20 for dogs.