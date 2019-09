- A Central Florida food chain is breaking from policy to help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

4Rivers Smokehouse is opening on Sunday at all of its locations, excluding Downtown Orlando's eatery, to benefit relief efforts in the Bahamas.

In a news release, officials said contributions from Sunday's sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

The new, soon-to-be open location in Victory Circle at ONE DAYTONA in Daytona Beach will be serving food on its patio from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for donations only.

This Sunday, 4Rivers and The COOP, a neighborhood restaurant in Winter Park, will mark the first time either restaurant opens statewide on a Sunday for the sake of charity.