<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429419589" data-article-version="1.0">3 in Orange County develop vaping illness</h1> </header> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/3-in-orange-county-develop-vaping-illness">David Bodden, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/3-in-orange-county-develop-vaping-illness">David Bodden, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429419589"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:52PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429419589" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Across the state of Florida, officials are keeping track of those who have experienced serious lung illnesses, because of vaping. </p> <p>In Orange county, three people, aged 15 to 21, have become seriously ill. One remains in the hospital. </p> <p>Now, according to health officials in Orange county, state officials asked on Friday for doctors, clinics, hospitals and other health care providers to begin collecting and relaying information on any vaping associated pulmonary illnesses. </p> <p>According to a study by the University of Michigan, a greater share of U.S. teens are vaping nicotine e-cigarettes. About 25 percent of high school seniors surveyed this year said they vaped nicotine in the previous month, up from about 21 percent the year before. </p> <p>The study was published online Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. 