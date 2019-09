- The hurricane missed Florida, but some party-goers in downtown Melbourne caused waves early Saturday morning.

When cops arrived to break up the rumble, things escalated fast, fists went flying and the situation got out of control.

"When you get people who are locked in for a long time, cabin fever might be a part of it, alcohol likely a part of it at 2 o'clock in the morning," said Commander Marcus Claycombe, of the Melbourne Police Department.

Two groups of people in a conflict in the street on East New Haven Avenue would't obey commands from officers to disperse.

"We had two officers that were injured, one of them pretty significantly. That occurred during the attempt to separate the parties who were physically fighting," Claycombe said.

A crowd of bystanders formed as the fight was happening in traffic. Police say it was chaos.

Three suspects are charged in the street brawl.

Contessa Peacock, Chris Underwood and Greg Blocker are accused of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting an officer with violence.

"If you're going to go out and enjoy yourselves, do so reasonably. And if you're going to have an emotional-based response when law-enforcement is involved giving you clear direction, follow it," Claycombe said.

No word on what caused the argument, but at one point a guy was punched in the face, but left before giving officers a statement.

If he's out there and wants to file charges, police say he can get in touch with the Melbourne Police Department.