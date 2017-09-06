Osceola County schools closed Friday and Monday for hurricane

- Marion and Osceola County are closing their schools on Friday, September 8th, and Monday, September 11th, due to Hurricane Irma.

All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for those days are canceled. All schools will be in session tomorrow (Thursday, September 7) as normal, and current plans are for schools to reopen on Tuesday, September 12.



A number of Osceola schools are needed as early as Friday as shelters for residents in Osceola County, as well as for those Floridians evacuating from the south and coastal counties. Forecasters are expecting deteriorating weather conditions heading into Monday to include sustained heavy winds and possible substantial rainfall for Osceola County.



Parents and community residents are encouraged to monitor the district’s website at www.osceolaschools.net for any further school district updates and for a list of rescheduled events. Individuals can also call the district’s Community Relations Office at 407-870-4007 for the latest school district information.

Information via Osceola County School District