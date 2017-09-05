Man accused of running over officer takes plea deal

Edward Kelty, accused of running over an Orlando police officer two years ago, took a plea deal Tuesday morning.

The officer, William Anderson, was seriously hurt and is no longer on the police force.

Kelty and two of his friends were in the car when Officer Anderson pulled them over.

Police and prosecutors say that’s when Kelty took off, running over Anderson.

Tuesday morning, Kelty pled no contest to charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

He will be sentenced at a hearing on October 20, 2017.