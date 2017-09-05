DACA supporters rally in Orlando

DACA supporters will rally outside Orlando City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Young immigrants who have benefitted from the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will call on President Trump to extend the program.

It is widely rumored on Capitol Hill that the White House plans to end the DACA program soon.

The program, enacted by the Obama administration, provides work permits to those who were brought into the country illegally as young children.

Tuesday's rally will start at 12:30 pm in front of Orlando City Hall.