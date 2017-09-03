Person of interest in custody after woman shot dead

- Kissimmee police swarmed the street where a 19-year-old woman was shot dead, Sunday afternoon.



They slapped the cuffs on an 18-year-old man, whom they call a "person of interest" in the case.



“He's a person of interest, someone we were looking for,” said Stacie Miller, the Kissimmee police spokeswoman, “and he decided to come walk up this street, carrying a firearm.”



Police arrested the man for being too young to legally carry a gun and because they say the gun's serial number had been filed-down.



“We're going to interview the person of interest, we're going to talk to the person who called 911 and put all the pieces together and see if we can solve the puzzle,” Miller said.



Jacky Mendez, whose mother lives on the street, said it's a quiet area.



“It's sad, but first time that this happened here," she said. "Never heard of something like this happening before, so it's sad."



Thomas Magda, who lives nearby, said they're determined not to give up on their neighborhood.



“It's slowly changed, you can tell things are slowly changing, but still a lot of good people in this neighborhood,” he said.



Police haven't yet released the names of the person of interest or the victim. They say it's still an active investigation.