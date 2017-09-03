Deputies search for suspects in Walgreens robbery

- Flagler County deputies are searching for three men they say robbed a Walgreens and then set fire to their get away car.

Deputies say it happened at a Walgreens on Palm Coast Parkway just after 2am. But deputies didn't find any sign of the suspect until later that morning when the get away car was found torched at Blair Court in Palm Bay.

A witness says the suspects lit the car on fire and took off in another car. The Flagler County Sheriff says he is certain the car is connected to the Walgreens robbery and his detectives are working to track the suspects down.