Standoff ends with one person in handcuffs

- A standoff in Pine Hills has ended with one person in custody.

Orlando Police surrounded a home near Pine Hills and Silver Star for a barricaded suspect who they believed was involved in an armed carjacking earlier Thursday morning.

Police learned a 17-year-old suspect had fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after an armed carjacking at a hotel in Orlando. The stolen vehicle was being pursued by police and ultimately crashed into a tree.

The suspect ran away from the crash and hid inside a home on Karl Lane.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested after trying to escape through a back window of the home he was hiding in.