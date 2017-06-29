Death investigation underway in couple's home

- Homicide detectives are trying to figure out how a couple in their 70’s died in their home.



Orange County deputies said the bodies were discovered by a relative and called 911 Wednesday night.



No details have been released regarding how the married couple died.



Neighbors told FOX 35 they were shocked what happened.



“I live right over there and I’ve been living here for 18 years. And I’ve never, never heard of anything like this before,” said a neighbor.



Neighbors told us this is a quiet community. At this point detectives do not believe foul play was involved. Check back later for more information, this is a developing story.