Orange County deputies looking for armed robbers

- Orange County deputies are looking for two men who pistol whipped and robbed employees at a restaurant.



It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of West Town Center Boulevard near South John Young Parkway. The restaurant is called Arepas El Cacao.



According to deputies, two employees were cleaning up and getting ready to close when they were ambushed by two Spanish speaking armed men.



The cleaning crew and the robbers didn’t understand each other, but deputies said the robbers were able to get to the safe, grab the money, and pistol whip one of the employees. That employee is expected to be ok.



Both employees got away and called 911, but by the time deputies arrived the suspects were long gone.



If you have any information about this robbery, call Crimeline.