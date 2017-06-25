Fire forces Port Orange couple out of home

- A Port Orange couple was forced out of their home, Sunday, after a fire.



The damage stretched from the garage area to the roof of the property at the Crane Lakes Subdivision.



The people who live inside say they found out about the fire after a neighbor started banging on their door late Sunday morning.



“So I looked out and I saw the smoke and then the flames on the golf cart,” said homeowner Bob Bailey.



Bailey says it was engulfed, so he and his wife, Kathleen, quickly moved to get everyone out of the house, including two 9-year-old boys who were visiting.



“I ran into the bedroom where the twins were, my great-grandchildren, and woke them up,” said Kathleen Bailey. “And said, ‘Get out, get out!’”



Firefighters say by the time they arrived, the fire had spread from the garage to the home.



Luckily, all four people got out in time, but Kathleen says she couldn’t grab one of the pets.



“I went to go back in and when I opened the door up, the house was full of black smoke so I couldn't get the cat,” she said.



Firefighters were able to make that rescue, reuniting the family with their cat.



Port Orange Fire Rescue says based on what the Baileys told them, the golf cart appears to be the cause of the fire.



Bob Bailey says it wasn’t plugged in or running.



The family is now left with questions about how the fire started and the need to find a temporary home.



“The important things they saved," she said. "The firemen were great."