Drive-by shooting suspect arrested

- It was a night of terror in a Merritt Island neighborhood.

Now, deputies say they have the suspect behind bars.



Shots rang out on Lincoln Avenue.



“We heard what I thought was firecrackers because of the inconsistent... a rapid fire from a firearm. But apparently it was!” said Michael McDonald, who lives in the neighborhood.



EMTs took one man to the hospital with bullet wounds.



Deputies later slapped the cuffs on Joshua Joseph Rodriguez, 18, from Rockledge.



They say he rolled down the street and sprayed bullets at the victim before peeling out into the night.



Neighbors say they're scared.



“Well, this is not normal for this area,” McDonald said, “I'm a little concerned!”



After interviewing witnesses, deputies say they tracked down the getaway car, a red Nissan SUV, after a traffic stop.



Deputies say Rodriguez was behind the wheel and a handgun was with him.



Neighbors were left shaking their heads.



“The way teenagers act these days, hopefully we can find out what it is so the rest of us are not in danger,” McDonald said. “It's crazy.”



Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder, among other charges.



Deputies say the shooting may have been revenge for another shooting that happened earlier in Cocoa.