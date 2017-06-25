Fundraiser for boy with brain cancer
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Fox 35's Matt Trezza was at a fundraiser on Sunday for a boy with cancer on his brain stem.
Family and friends raised money for the treatment he's seeking in Mexico.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Fox 35's Matt Trezza was at a fundraiser on Sunday for a boy with cancer on his brain stem.
Family and friends raised money for the treatment he's seeking in Mexico.