Flagler Beach Pier reopens

The Flagler Beach Pier officially reopened to the public early Saturday morning.

The Pier was shut down for nine months after Hurricane Matthew damaged it in October 2016.

While the Pier is officially open to visitors, a grand reopening and ribbon cutting is scheduled for July 1 at 9 a.m.

Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney says, “Our historic Pier is a cornerstone of our beautiful City and we’ve all patiently waited for it to re-open.”

If you’d like to visit, the Flagler Beach Pier Is located at 105 S. 2nd St. in Flagler Beach, and costs $1.50 to access.