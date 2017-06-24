Sheriff's Office releases workplace shooting 911 calls

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls related to the June 5th shooting at Fiamma Inc. on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the shooter was John Neumann, who used to work at the company, but was fired shortly before the shooting.

Officials say Neumann shot and killed five of his former co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

The Sheriff’s Office released the 911 calls Friday night, which detail the aftermath of the shooting.

911 Operator: “So you didn’t see anyone right?”

Caller: “No, I don’t see anybody I just see the people I work with on the ground.”

911 Operator: “How many people were shot?”

Caller: “I don’t know, I think I see four of them.”